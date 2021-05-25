Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 350,011 shares.The stock last traded at $123.54 and had previously closed at $118.32.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after buying an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,880,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

