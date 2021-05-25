Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.49

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 1606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 2.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,923 shares of company stock valued at $645,525 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

