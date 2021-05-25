Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Cap of $11.94 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $537,095.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00004790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00056636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00358171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00185032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003849 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.42 or 0.00841816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

