Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.67. 188,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,212. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

