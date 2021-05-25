Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Sells $392,701.04 in Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

