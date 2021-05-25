Raymond James Boosts New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $2.25

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. New Gold has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

