RAPT Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 27,156 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,371% compared to the average daily volume of 1,099 call options.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $41.86.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $197,278. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.