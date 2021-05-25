RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $197,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

