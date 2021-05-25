Rapidz Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $66,091.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.52 or 0.00941663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.78 or 0.09857910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.