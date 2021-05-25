Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,675,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,788 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.86% of Ranpak worth $73,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE PACK opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $24.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

