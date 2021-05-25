Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68,318.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $68,318.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.36 or 0.06706801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.41 or 0.01861759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00466776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00188031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.86 or 0.00641797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $167.16 or 0.00439934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.00365792 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,039,254 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

