Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 261.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

