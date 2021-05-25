Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 11,006 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $357,664,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,421,000 after acquiring an additional 845,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
