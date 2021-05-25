Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,471 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 48,295 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.