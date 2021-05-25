Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,566 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several research firms have commented on CG. Barclays upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

