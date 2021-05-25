Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,143 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 128,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE NX opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

