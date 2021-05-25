Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0082 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.0079.

