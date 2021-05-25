QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $7.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.53 billion and the highest is $7.93 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $32.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

