QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 444 by Analysts at Barclays

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 407.33 ($5.32).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 336 ($4.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 332.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 309.87. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

