Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Issued By William Blair

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Friday, May 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $81,748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $65,299,000.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.