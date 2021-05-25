Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Lowered by Analyst

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of WELL opened at $74.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $77.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.