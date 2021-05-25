Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Down 2.1% This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $10,070.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $14.49 or 0.00037898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00057761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00353530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00182975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003994 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.91 or 0.00834313 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00031906 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

