Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 75,677 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,677 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $43,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

TSM opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

