Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,244 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Murphy Oil worth $52,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Limited acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,182,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Insiders sold 121,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.