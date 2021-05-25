Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $2,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,199,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $1,222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,902,824 shares of company stock valued at $537,296,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $164.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.78.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

