Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUKOY opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Pjsc Lukoil has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

