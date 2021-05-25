Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $25.92 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Arrow Electronics worth $25,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $28,698,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $19,814,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,113 shares of company stock valued at $24,823,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $124.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

