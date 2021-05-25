Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

