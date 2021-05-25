Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $37.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $28.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,890.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $44,608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

