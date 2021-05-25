Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $70,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 6,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.14.

Public Storage stock opened at $278.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.