Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

