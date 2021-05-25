PRW Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $463.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

