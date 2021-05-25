PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 130,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.51. 58,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.