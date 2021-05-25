PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.08. 48,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,161. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

