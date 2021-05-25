PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 189,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,321,830. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $254.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

