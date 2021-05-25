PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires 65,133 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 204.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,133 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 3.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 968.1% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 31,939 shares during the period.

SLYV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.52. 5,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

