ProximaX (XPX) Price Tops $0.0012

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $7.27 million and $175,109.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00054333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00345645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00180960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.72 or 0.00784947 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

