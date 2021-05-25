Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $265.01

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.01 ($3.46) and traded as low as GBX 251.20 ($3.28). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.38), with a volume of 660,046 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

The company has a current ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07. The stock has a market cap of £656.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 243.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.01.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total value of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial Company Profile (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

