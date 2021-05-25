Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75.

