Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $141.00.

