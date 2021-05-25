Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,095 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,292,000.

PDBC stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

