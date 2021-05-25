Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

