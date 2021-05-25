Professional (PFHD) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Professional (NASDAQ: PFHD) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Professional to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Professional has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.0% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Professional and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million $8.31 million 29.84 Professional Competitors $6.86 billion $1.18 billion 18.97

Professional’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Professional is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 17.48% 11.36% 1.14% Professional Competitors 21.93% 10.53% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Professional and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 3 0 3.00 Professional Competitors 1504 7106 6326 341 2.36

Professional presently has a consensus target price of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 12.34%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Professional beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

