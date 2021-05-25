Primecoin (XPM) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $504,665.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,348,599 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

