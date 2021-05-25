Primecoin Price Down 11.1% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.37 million and $504,665.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,348,599 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

