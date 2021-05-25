Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRSK. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 679.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,996 shares during the period.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Shares of DRSK opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.