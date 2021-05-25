Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,848 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 395,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,215,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 15,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,475,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $165.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

