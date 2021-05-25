Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

