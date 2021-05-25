Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 306.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $247.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $195.61 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

