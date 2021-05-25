Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Albemarle by 23.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,049,000 after purchasing an additional 201,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $137,969,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB opened at $159.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

